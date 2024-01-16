Games
Water Brand
One–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 46
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
46
Physical Damage
35.57
Auto-attack
2.32
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 46
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
62 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+9
Intelligence
+7
Determination
+13
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 36
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
46
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Aldgoat Horn
5
Eye of Water
5
Electrum Ingot
5
Crystals
Fire Shard
5
Wind Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
43
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
155
Max Quality
1580
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
