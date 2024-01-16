Games
Washbasin
Furnishing - Item Level 320
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An elegant, stand-alone sink for washing up before dinner. And you wash up before dinner.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
320
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Marble
7
Chromite Ingot
7
Palladium Ingot
7
Darksteel Rivets
7
Crystals
Fire Crystal
7
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1200
Max Quality
2400
Characteristics
Required
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
