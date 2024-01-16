Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Washbasin

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An elegant, stand-alone sink for washing up before dinner. And you wash up before dinner.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Marble
7
Item Icon
Chromite Ingot
7
Item Icon
Palladium Ingot
7
Item Icon
Darksteel Rivets
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
7
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

