FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Wand of Tides
One–handed Conjurer's Arm - Item Level 42
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
41
Physical Damage
32.8
Auto-attack
2.4
Delay
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM - Lv. 42
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
53 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+6
Piety
+11
Vitality
+7
Materia
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 32
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
42
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Oak Branch
4
Eye of Water
4
Growth Formula Gamma
4
Crystals
Water Shard
4
Lightning Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
39
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
137
Max Quality
1340
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
