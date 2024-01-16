Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Walnut Macuahuitl
Gladiator's Arm - Item Level 34
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
35
Physical Damage
23.33
Auto-attack
2
Delay
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 34
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
3622 gil
Sells for
38 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+4
Tenacity
+7
Vitality
+5
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 24
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
34
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Walnut Lumber
3
Wyvern Obsidian
3
Crystals
Ice Shard
3
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
34
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
115
Max Quality
1050
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
