Item Icon

Walnut Flower Vases

Details

A stable set of wooden stands, each adorned with a brightly colored blossom.

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Humus
8
Item Icon
Tulip Bulbs
8
Item Icon
Oldrose Seeds
8
Item Icon
Walnut Lumber
8
Item Icon
Growth Formula Kappa
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
8
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
8
