Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Pudding Flesh
Reagent - Item Level 40
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A foul-smelling, gelatinous mass taken from a pudding.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Related Posts
Destiny 2 The Dawning 2019 Guide - Delivery Quest Steps, Ingredients, Recipe List
Dillon Skiffington
Our Time With FFXIV Endwalker Told Many Stories Without a Single Line of Dialogue
Michael Higham
FFXIV Leveling Guide: How to Level Your Alternate Jobs Fast
Mills Webster