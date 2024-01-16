Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Viper-crested Round Shield

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

43

43

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Iron Ingot
2
Item Icon
Iron Rivets
2
Item Icon
Walnut Lumber
2
Item Icon
Aldgoat Leather
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
2
Item Icon
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

