FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Viper-crested Round Shield
Shield - Item Level 25
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
43
Block Strength
43
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA CNJ PLD WHM - Lv. 25
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
10 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+0
Vitality
+1
Spell Speed
+1
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 15
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
25
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Iron Ingot
2
Iron Rivets
2
Walnut Lumber
2
Aldgoat Leather
2
Crystals
Ice Shard
2
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
26
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
90
Max Quality
690
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
