FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Velveteen Bandana
Head - Item Level 23
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
25
Magic Defense
12
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 23
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
13 gil
Bonuses
Control
+17
Perception
+29
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 13
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
23
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Bat Fang
2
Sunrise Tellin
2
Undyed Velveteen
2
Crystals
Wind Shard
2
Lightning Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
25
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
89
Max Quality
660
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
