[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Vanya Silk Crakow Lining
Part - Item Level 70
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A large piece of vanya silk cloth used to line crakows.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
21 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
70
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Vanya Silk
1
Silk Thread
1
Crystals
Wind Cluster
1
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
250
Max Quality
2500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Control
318
Required For Quick Synth
Control
374
