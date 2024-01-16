Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Vanya Hat of Casting
Head - Item Level 70
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
81
Magic Defense
46
Defense
Details
Classes
THM ACN BLM SMN RDM BLU - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
83 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+12
Critical Hit
+11
Intelligence
+12
Determination
+15
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
70
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Silk Thread
1
Rose Gold Nugget
1
Vanya Silk Hat Lining
1
Crystals
Wind Cluster
1
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
250
Max Quality
2500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Control
318
Required For Quick Synth
Control
374
Related Posts
FFXI Fans are Helping FFXIV Players Experience the Game Ahead of Dawntrail
Michael Hassall
The Maiden's Rhapsody FFXI Collaboration Event Returns to FFXIV Next Week
Michael Hassall
FFXIV Tokyo Fan Fest Predictions
Michael Hassall