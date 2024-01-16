Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Vanya Gloves of Casting

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

81

46

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Silk Thread
1
Item Icon
Silver Ingot
1
Item Icon
Rose Gold Nugget
1
Item Icon
Vanya Silk Glove Lining
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

