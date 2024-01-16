Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Used Banquet Table

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

There's no telling how many banquets have been eaten off of this table.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Upland Wheat
7
Item Icon
White Oak Lumber
7
Item Icon
Lignum Vitae Lumber
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
7
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

