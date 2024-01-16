Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Used Banquet Table
Table - Item Level 430
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
There's no telling how many banquets have been eaten off of this table.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
430
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Upland Wheat
7
White Oak Lumber
7
Lignum Vitae Lumber
7
Crystals
Ice Crystal
7
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1780
Max Quality
2300
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1733
Craftsmanship
1866
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
