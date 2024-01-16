Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

White Oak Lumber

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Processed white oak lumber.

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
White Oak Log
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

