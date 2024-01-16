Games
Ultima (The Primals) Orchestrion Roll
Orchestrion Roll - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Music roll for . Use to add to your orchestrion list.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Enchanted Dimythrite Ink
2
Blank Grade 3 Orchestrion Roll
2
Faded Copy of Ultima (The Primals)
2
Crystals
Water Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
2050
Max Quality
3950
Characteristics
Required
Control
1990
Craftsmanship
2140
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
