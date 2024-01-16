Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Uchiwa Components
Miscellany - Item Level 145
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Components necessary to craft uchiwa. ※Only for use in Namazu tribal quests.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Uchiwa Component Materials
1
Crystals
Wind Crystal
1
Lightning Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
58
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
250
Max Quality
2560
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
535
Craftsmanship
570
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Armorer
Materials
Uchiwa Component Materials
1
Crystals
Ice Crystal
1
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
58
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
250
Max Quality
2560
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
535
Craftsmanship
570
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Alchemist
Materials
Uchiwa Component Materials
1
Crystals
Water Crystal
1
Lightning Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
58
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
250
Max Quality
2560
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
535
Craftsmanship
570
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Carpenter
Materials
Uchiwa Component Materials
2
Crystals
Ice Crystal
1
Wind Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
58
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
250
Max Quality
2560
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
535
Craftsmanship
570
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Goldsmith
Materials
Uchiwa Component Materials
1
Crystals
Fire Crystal
1
Wind Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
58
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
250
Max Quality
2560
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
535
Craftsmanship
570
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Blacksmith
Materials
Uchiwa Component Materials
1
Crystals
Fire Crystal
1
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
58
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
250
Max Quality
2560
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
535
Craftsmanship
570
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Culinarian
Materials
Uchiwa Component Materials
1
Crystals
Fire Crystal
1
Water Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
58
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
250
Max Quality
2560
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
535
Craftsmanship
570
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Leatherworker
Materials
Uchiwa Component Materials
1
Crystals
Wind Crystal
1
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
58
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
250
Max Quality
2560
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
535
Craftsmanship
570
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
