FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Uchiwa Components

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Components necessary to craft uchiwa. ※Only for use in Namazu tribal quests.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Uchiwa Component Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
1
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Uchiwa Component Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
1
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Uchiwa Component Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
1
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Uchiwa Component Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
1
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Uchiwa Component Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
1
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Uchiwa Component Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
1
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Uchiwa Component Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
1
Item Icon
Water Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Uchiwa Component Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
1
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

