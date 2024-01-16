Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

True Linen Cap of Scouting

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

187

187

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Rhodonite
2
Item Icon
True Linen
2
Item Icon
Silvergrace Ingot
2
Item Icon
Everbright Aethersand
2
Item Icon
Grade 3 Reisui of Dexterity
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

