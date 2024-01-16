Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
True Linen Cap of Aiming
Head - Item Level 350
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
187
Magic Defense
187
Defense
Details
Classes
ARC BRD MCH DNC - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
342 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+72
Dexterity
+71
Critical Hit
+49
Direct Hit Rate
+70
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
350
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Triphane
2
True Linen
2
Silvergrace Ingot
2
Everbright Aethersand
2
Grade 3 Reisui of Dexterity
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1350
Max Quality
5200
Characteristics
Required
Control
1350
Craftsmanship
1500
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
1650
Related Posts
FFXIV Guide: Best Endgame Gear Sets and How to Get Them
Michael Higham
FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium
ESO Update 23 Patch Notes - New Scalebreaker Sets, Dungeons, Elemental Succession Changes
Dillon Skiffington