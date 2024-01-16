Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
True Griffin Bracers of Scouting
Hands - Item Level 320
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
176
Magic Defense
176
Defense
Details
Classes
ROG NIN - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
342 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+66
Dexterity
+66
Critical Hit
+66
Direct Hit Rate
+46
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
320
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Twinthread
2
Palladium Ingot
2
Everborn Aethersand
2
True Griffin Leather
2
Grade 2 Reisui of Dexterity
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1200
Max Quality
4800
Characteristics
Required
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
1500
