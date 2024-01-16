Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Triplite Earrings of Fending
Earrings - Item Level 409
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 76
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
281 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+66
Tenacity
+65
Vitality
+70
Critical Hit
+45
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 66
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
409
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Triplite
6
Titanbronze Nugget
6
Grade 1 Vitality Alkahest
6
Crystals
Fire Crystal
6
Wind Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
76
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1500
Max Quality
4200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1464
Craftsmanship
1580
