FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Triphane Bracelet of Casting
Bracelets - Item Level 255
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
THM ACN BLM SMN RDM BLU - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
15147 gil
Sells for
228 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+37
Spell Speed
+40
Intelligence
+40
Determination
+28
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
255
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Triphane
3
Koppranickel Nugget
3
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
61
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
630
Max Quality
2790
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
968
Craftsmanship
1006
