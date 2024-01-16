Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Tremor Star Globe

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

56

59.73

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Crag Heart
1
Item Icon
Terminus Putty
1
Item Icon
Enchanted Gold Ink
1
Item Icon
Demimateria of Crags
1
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
12
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

MLB The Show 21 Diamond Dynasty Best Players Guide - All Diamond Cards
Dillon Skiffington
Hung Jury Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It (2023)
merritt k,Dillon Skiffington
Season of Pride Returns With LGBTQIA Charity Streams and Game Sales
Andrea Shearon