FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Tremor Cudgel
One–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 95
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
56
Physical Damage
50.77
Auto-attack
2.72
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
136 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+21
Intelligence
+22
Determination
+18
Direct Hit Rate
+25
Materia
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
95
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Amber
1
Crag Heart
1
Terminus Putty
1
Demimateria of Crags
1
Battlecraft Demimateria III
1
Crystals
Earth Crystal
12
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
2750
Characteristics
Required
Control
374
Craftsmanship
391
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
