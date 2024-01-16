Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Tremor Bow
Archer's Arm - Item Level 95
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
56
Physical Damage
62.72
Auto-attack
3.36
Delay
Details
Classes
ARC BRD - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
204 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+31
Dexterity
+31
Determination
+24
Direct Hit Rate
+35
Materia
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
95
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Crag Heart
1
Raptor Sinew
1
Terminus Putty
1
Demimateria of Crags
1
Battlecraft Demimateria III
1
Crystals
Earth Crystal
12
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
2750
Characteristics
Required
Control
374
Craftsmanship
391
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
