Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Towel Hanger

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Without a hanger, where would towels hang?

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Iron Ingot
1
Item Icon
Iron Rivets
1
Item Icon
Undyed Cotton Cloth
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
1
Item Icon
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Destiny 2 Chocolate Ship Cookies Recipe Guide – The Dawning 2021
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Vanguard or Drifter Allegiance Quest Walkthrough
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Lavender Ribbon Cookies Recipe Guide – The Dawning 2021
Dillon Skiffington