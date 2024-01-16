Games
Towel Hanger
Wall-mounted - Item Level 20
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Without a hanger, where would towels hang?
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
20
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Iron Ingot
1
Iron Rivets
1
Undyed Cotton Cloth
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
18
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
67
Max Quality
225
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
39
Craftsmanship
78
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
