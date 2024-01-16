Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Tourmaline Choker
Necklace - Item Level 48
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 48
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
42 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+5
Piety
+9
Vitality
+6
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 38
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
48
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Tourmaline
6
Electrum Ingot
6
Crystals
Fire Shard
6
Wind Shard
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
48
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
172
Max Quality
1880
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
80
Craftsmanship
161
