FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Topiary Sabotender

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A specially bred shrub pruned to the shape of a scampering sabotender.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Shrub Seedling
4
Item Icon
Dark Chestnut Branch
4
Item Icon
Growth Formula Epsilon
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
4
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

