FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Growth Formula Epsilon
Reagent - Item Level 125
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
This alchemically formulated potation accelerates the growth of foliage.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Quicksilver
2
Icetrap Leaf
2
Volcanic Rock Salt
2
Crystals
Water Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
51
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
110
Max Quality
1656
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
426
Craftsmanship
468
