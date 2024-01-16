Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Topiary Moogle
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 136
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A specially bred shrub pruned to the shape of a merry moogle.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
136
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Shrub Seedling
4
Dark Chestnut Branch
4
Growth Formula Epsilon
4
Crystals
Water Crystal
4
Lightning Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
55
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
380
Max Quality
1175
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
502
Craftsmanship
539
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
