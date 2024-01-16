Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Toothed Staghorn Staff

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

30

32

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Antelope Horn
2
Item Icon
Scalekin Blood
2
Item Icon
Staghorn Staff
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
2
Item Icon
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

