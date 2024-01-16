Tonberry Round Table

Games
A rancorous round table designed in the likeness of the tonberry king.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
55
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Silk Thread
3
Cobalt Ingot
3
Blue Fox Hide
3
Mahogany Lumber
3
Undyed Woolen Cloth
3
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
210
Max Quality
1100
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Craftsmanship
275
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
