FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Tonberry Couch
Furnishing - Item Level 55
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A rancorous couch designed in a tonberry king motif.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
55
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Apkallu Down
3
Blue Fox Hide
3
Electrum Ingot
3
Mahogany Lumber
3
Hippogryph Leather
3
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
210
Max Quality
1100
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Craftsmanship
275
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
