FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Tonberry Armchair

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A rancorous armchair designed in a tonberry king motif.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Apkallu Down
3
Item Icon
Blue Fox Hide
3
Item Icon
Electrum Ingot
3
Item Icon
Mahogany Lumber
3
Item Icon
Hippogryph Leather
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

