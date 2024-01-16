Destiny 2
Item Database
Item Icon

Tomato Sauce

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A tangy sauce made from crushed tomatoes.

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Wild Onion
1
Item Icon
Ruby Tomato
1
Item Icon
Garlean Garlic
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

