FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Titanbronze Needle
Weaver's Primary Tool - Item Level 400
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
46
Physical Damage
42.93
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
WVR - Lv. 77
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
43718 gil
Sells for
647 gil
Bonuses
Control
+297
Craftsmanship
+550
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 67
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
400
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Tuff Whetstone
7
Sandteak Lumber
7
Titanbronze Ingot
7
Titanbronze Nugget
7
Crystals
Fire Crystal
7
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
77
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1570
Max Quality
4300
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1502
Craftsmanship
1621
