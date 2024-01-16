Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Tidal Barding

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble Leviathan, the Lord of the Whorl.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Gold Ingot
2
Item Icon
Darksteel Plate
2
Item Icon
Leviathan's Barb
2
Item Icon
Hippogryph Leather
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

