FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Thunderstorm Axe
Marauder's Arm - Item Level 25
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
29
Physical Damage
30.93
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
MRD WAR - Lv. 25
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
28 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+4
Vitality
+4
Skill Speed
+5
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 15
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
25
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Iron Ingot
2
Inferno Axe
2
Silver Ingot
2
Crystals
Fire Shard
2
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
26
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
135
Max Quality
517
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
