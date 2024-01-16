Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Thunderstorm Axe

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

29

30.93

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Iron Ingot
2
Item Icon
Inferno Axe
2
Item Icon
Silver Ingot
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
2
Item Icon
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

