Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Inferno Axe
Marauder's Arm - Item Level 20
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
25
Physical Damage
26.67
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
MRD WAR - Lv. 20
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
17 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+4
Vitality
+4
Determination
+4
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 10
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
20
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Iron Ingot
1
Brass Ingot
1
Iron War Axe
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
2
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
21
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
112
Max Quality
405
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
47
Craftsmanship
94
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV 6.28 Patch Notes Summary, Job Changes, PVP, and More
Michael Higham
Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.22 TFT Patch Notes – Set 2 Champions, Items, Classes
Dillon Skiffington
Bravely Default 2 Monk Job Guide - Abilities, Proficiencies, & More
Dillon Skiffington