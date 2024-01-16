Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Inferno Axe

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

25

26.67

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Iron Ingot
1
Item Icon
Brass Ingot
1
Item Icon
Iron War Axe
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
2
Item Icon
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV 6.28 Patch Notes Summary, Job Changes, PVP, and More
Michael Higham
Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.22 TFT Patch Notes – Set 2 Champions, Items, Classes
Dillon Skiffington
Bravely Default 2 Monk Job Guide - Abilities, Proficiencies, & More
Dillon Skiffington