FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

The Silent Regard of Stars Orchestrion Roll

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Music roll for . Use to add to your orchestrion list.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Enchanted Mythrite Ink
6
Item Icon
Faded Copy of Missing Pages
6
Item Icon
Blank Grade 3 Orchestrion Roll
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
5
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

