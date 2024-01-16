Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Enchanted Mythrite Ink

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Ink fortified with mythrite sand to improve aetherial conductivity.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Deepeye Tears
2
Item Icon
Mythrite Sand
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Augmented Dragonsung Tools Guide - Unlock Pickaxe, Rod, & More
Shikhu
How To Get the Flying Chair and Magicked Bed Mounts in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Anima Relic Weapon Guide: All Heavensward Steps for 2022
Mike Williams