FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

The Maker's Ruin Orchestrion Roll

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Music roll for . Use to add to your orchestrion list.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Enchanted Rose Gold Ink
7
Item Icon
Blank Grade 2 Orchestrion Roll
7
Item Icon
Faded Copy of The Maker's Ruin
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
5
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

