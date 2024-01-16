Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item DatabaseArms
Item Icon

The Holy Key of Tremors

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

56

62.72

3.36

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Crag Heart
1
Item Icon
Terminus Putty
1
Item Icon
Enchanted Gold Ink
1
Item Icon
Demimateria of Crags
1
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
12
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

