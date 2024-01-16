Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Thavnairian Horsetail
Item Icon

Thavnairian Horsetail

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A robust grass grown on Thavnair, often used as an abrasive.

Attributes

Crafting

