FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Table Chronometer

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A precision instrument for telling time, suited for table surfaces.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Brass Ingot
6
Item Icon
Cobalt Ingot
6
Item Icon
Cobalt Rivets
6
Item Icon
Electrum Ingot
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
5
Item Icon
Wind Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

