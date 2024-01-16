Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Table Chronometer
Tabletop - Item Level 45
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A precision instrument for telling time, suited for table surfaces.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
45
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Brass Ingot
6
Cobalt Ingot
6
Cobalt Rivets
6
Electrum Ingot
6
Crystals
Fire Shard
5
Wind Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
46
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
159
Max Quality
880
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
