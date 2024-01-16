Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Sylphic Screen

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A quaint screen inspired by sylphic colors and curves.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Steel Hinge
5
Item Icon
Sylphic Silk
5
Item Icon
Electrum Ingot
5
Item Icon
Mahogany Lumber
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
5
Item Icon
Wind Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

