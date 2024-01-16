Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Suzaku's Flame-kissed Odachi
Dark Knight's Arm - Item Level 290
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
73
Physical Damage
72.03
Auto-attack
2.96
Delay
Details
Classes
DRK - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
621 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+97
Tenacity
+101
Vitality
+95
Skill Speed
+70
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
290
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Demicrystal
7
Chromite Ingot
7
Torreya Lumber
7
Molybdenum Ingot
7
Scarlet Tailfeather
7
Crystals
Fire Crystal
7
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1200
Max Quality
4800
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
