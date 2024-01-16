Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Survival Hat

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

13

7

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Larimar
2
Item Icon
Pellitory
2
Item Icon
Ramie Thread
2
Item Icon
Dhalmel Leather
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Botanist Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Island Vine Guide: Where to Find Vines on Your Island Sanctuary
Nerium
Rimworld Royalty Titles Guide - All Title Requirements & Benefits
Dillon Skiffington