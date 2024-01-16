Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Survival Hat
Head - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
13
Magic Defense
7
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
1
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Larimar
2
Pellitory
2
Ramie Thread
2
Dhalmel Leather
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
1
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
580
Max Quality
2700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
553
Craftsmanship
587
