FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Medicines & Meals
Supramax-Potion of Mind
Medicine - Item Level 250
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
This unthinkably powerful concoction temporarily increases mind. Duration: 15s
Recast
5m
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
72 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Dandelion
3
Noble Sage
3
Duskborne Aethersand
3
Powdered Merman Horn
3
Crystals
Water Cluster
3
Lightning Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
3
Durability
70
Difficulty
1000
Max Quality
3800
Characteristics
Required
Control
955
Craftsmanship
995
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
1100
