FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMedicines & Meals
Item Icon

Supramax-Potion of Mind

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

This unthinkably powerful concoction temporarily increases mind. Duration: 15s

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Dandelion
3
Item Icon
Noble Sage
3
Item Icon
Duskborne Aethersand
3
Item Icon
Powdered Merman Horn
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Cluster
3
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

