FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Medicines & Meals
Super-Potion
Medicine - Item Level 290
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
This concentrated concoction instantly restores a significant amount of HP.
Recast
1m 15s
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
56 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Alyssum
6
Kudzu Root
6
Nagxian Cudweed
6
Crescent Spring Water
6
Crystals
Water Crystal
5
Lightning Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
3
Durability
80
Difficulty
1080
Max Quality
3600
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1055
Craftsmanship
1079
