FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMedicines & Meals
Item Icon

Super-Potion

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

This concentrated concoction instantly restores a significant amount of HP.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Alyssum
6
Item Icon
Kudzu Root
6
Item Icon
Nagxian Cudweed
6
Item Icon
Crescent Spring Water
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
5
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

