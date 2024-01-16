Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Crescent Spring Water
Reagent - Item Level 273
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Clear, odorless water taken from one of the many springs found on Othard's Fanged Crescent.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
