FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Sunset Wheat
Ingredient - Item Level 4
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A common variety of golden brown wheat eaten as a staple in many of Eorzea's city–states.
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
5 gil
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
